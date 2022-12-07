Marvin Humes makes shocking confession about relationship with wife Rochelle

Marvin Humes has made a shocking confession about his relationship with his wife Rochelle.

The JLS singer and The Saturdays singer married in a romantic ceremony at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

The couple have since welcomed three children together – Alaia-Mai, 9, Valentina Raine, 5, and Blake Hampton, 1.

Marvin recently made the shocking confession that he and Rochelle secretly split about a year into their relationship, but decided to give it another chance.

Speaking on Bumble’s podcast My Love Is.., hosted by Tolly T, the JLS star said: “We had a little split about a year in. It was my doing.”

“You know what the weirdest thing I got cold feet for some reason and just panicked.”

“I called it off with Roch and when I did that, I knew that second it was the biggest mistake I’ve made.”

Marvin continued: “I was in a relationship previously, but what I learned in that relationship was it went on too long and I didn’t have the balls to call it off and I was quite young.”

“And it sort of had the reverse effect when I was with Roch, I just panicked and was like, ‘I wanna call it off.'”

“When I did it I knew I was making a mistake. Broke Rochelle’s heart.”

Rochelle also opened up about their brief split, saying: “I remember coming home from work one day and the way he approached me, I thought someone was either really sick or someone had passed away.”

“I remember, I just came out the shower, and he was like, ‘I need to talk to you.’ I was ready to comfort him then box him,” Rochelle admitted.

“He was like, ‘I don’t think I want this anymore’, but I still didn’t think he meant us, like genuinely it was the last thing on my brain.”

Revealing he reached out to her via email to rekindle their romance, Marvin said: “Obviously, she didn’t make it easy for me, but I managed to win her back and that’s when I knew I’d be with her for the rest of my life.”