Martin Kemp and Sam Thompson ‘sign up for’ X-rated TV show

Martin Kemp and Sam Thompson have reportedly signed up for an X-rated TV show.

The new show, titled The Really Rude Puppet Show, will air on Channel 4.

It has been reported that the six-part series will see a host of celebrities reading erotic fiction while puppets act out it out.

A source told The UK Sun: “Martin and Kerry [Katona] have both agreed to take part in the Really Rude Puppet Show, along with Coleen Nolan, Sam and Melvin Odoom.”

“They all jumped at the chance to get involved in the project which is turning out to be hilarious.”

Fromer Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc is reportedly at the helm of the new series.

The Really Rude Puppet Show will see her host a different celebrity every week reading out erotic fan fiction about the stars themselves.

A TV insider previously said: “This is arguably one of the most bizarre and brilliant shows ever devised and it’s certainly a departure for Mel.”

“She’ll be joined by a famous face who’ll have to recall some of the saucy stuff that’s been written about them over the years.”