Marnie Simpson ‘set to marry fiancé Casey Johnson in episode of Geordie Shore’

Marnie Simpson is reportedly set to marry her fiancé Casey Johnson in an episode of Geordie Shore.

The 31-year-old will return for The Reunion series later this year.

A source told The UK Sun that their wedding is set to take place in March.

A source told the publication: “Marnie and Casey’s wedding is fast approaching and they’ve decided to finally tie the knot.”

“Marnie is nervous but so excited and the wedding will happen when she returns from Colombia.”

“It’s set to be an intimate and meaningful ceremony which will take place in the UK.”

“Only close friends and family will be in attendance and Marnie’s so happy that she’ll be able to share this moment with her co-stars too.”

Marnie and Casey first met back in 2017 while filming the show Single AF.

The couple got engaged in August 2020.

The reality stars welcomed their first son, named Rox, on October 29, 2019.

Marnie and Casey welcomed their second son, named Oax, on May 18, 2022.