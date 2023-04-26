Mark Wright makes shock confession about his early romance with wife Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright has admitted he had to chase his now-wife Michelle Keegan for “about a year”, before she finally agreed to go on a date with him.

The couple started dating in 2012, before they eventually tied the knot at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds in 2015.

Mark and Michelle first met backstage at The X Factor, before they bumped into each other again at a Manchester United charity dinner three days later.

The following week, the actress caught his eye once again when he spotted her at the National Television Awards.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast with host Jamie Laing, Mark confessed: “I chased her for a while.”

“Basically she gave me the elbow for about a year and then finally I got my way, after a lot of work.

“I don’t know who was harder to crack actually, her or my American boss. Probably her, and that’s saying something,” he joked.

“Then about literally a year later of us bumping into each other I finally sort of asked her out and it went from there.”

Mark’s comments are a welcome surprise, as the couple are notoriously private and rarely share photos together on social media.

Michelle previously told Women’s Health magazine: “A lot of things in my life are out of my control, but one thing I do have control over is my social media and I like to try and keep some memories private…”

“Over the years we’ve opened ourselves up to a lot of criticism, so it’s nice to have something just for us. I don’t want to feed the stories anymore…”

“Turning 30 really changed my perspective on things – I’ve grown as a person and I’m a lot more confident now,” she added.