Mark Wright gushes over wife Michelle Keegan and reveals he is her ‘biggest fan’

The couple have been married for almost five years

Mark Wright gushes over wife Michelle Keegan and reveals he is her...

Mark Wright has gushed over his wife Michelle Keegan, and revealed that he is her “biggest fan”.

The former TOWIE star and the former Coronation Street actress have been married for almost five years.

Mark was interviewing his wife on his Heart radio show, and joked that it was “strange” to be interviewing her.

The 33-year-old was chatting to Michelle about the new season of Brassic, and how he loved her character, Erin.

“I love Erin, see when you’re married to an actor, you have to see all these different characters they play so I’ve had Tina McIntyre from Corrie, I’ve had Tina from Tina and Bobby, I’ve had Georgie Lane from Our Girl, now I’ve got Erin,” he expressed.

“I have to remember all their different traits, otherwise I get in trouble for not taking enough notice.”

He adoringly continued to praise his other half.

“I’m her biggest fan and this is a little bit strange interviewing my wife for the radio, but why not, we’re in the same house, I’m working from home and she’s here!” he added.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.