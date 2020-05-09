The reality star went all out

Kylie Jenner splurges THOUSANDS on Mother’s Day gifts for her sisters

Kylie Jenner splurged thousands on Mother’s Day gifts for her famous sisters.

The 22-year-old, who is the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, dropped a serious amount of cash on some crystal cheetah clutches by Judith Leiber for her older sisters.

The crystal encrusted clutches retail at $5,495 each.

Khloé and Kim both shared photos of Kylie’s generous gifts on Instagram, ahead of Mother’s Day in the US this Sunday.

Kim noted that Kylie always gives the best gifts, as she posted a video of her cheetah clutch.

“I mean, seriously Kylie? For Mother’s Day? How beautiful,” she said.

Kim also received a ‘Mommy’s Little Quarantine Kit’ from Khloé, which included an expensive Tom Ford fragrance, a facial roller, cannabis products, and what appeared to be an adult toy.

Kim showed off the box on her Instagram Story, before covering part of it and saying: “I can’t show you guys what’s in here. But it’s amazing.”

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.