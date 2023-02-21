Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Habboo claims THIS Hollywood actor ‘chatted her up’ recently

Sophie Habboo has claimed Bradley Cooper “chatted her up” while she was out with her fiancé Jamie Laing.

The Made in Chelsea star shared the story on her NearlyWeds podcast.

The 28-year-old claimed she was “waiting for the loo” at a London bar when the Hollywood A-lister approached her.

Jamie admitted that although he’s “not the jealous type,” he found this particular encounter “hard”.

The Made in Chelsea star claims she ‘ran away” from Bradley because she was “so nervous”.

“I said, ‘I’m engaged’,” Sophie alleged. “And he said, ‘Where’s your fiancé?’ and I said, ‘He’s downstairs.'”

“I ran away, I got so nervous. I went bright red – my whole body. I’m not normally a nervous person.”

“I was waiting in the queue to go to the loo by the way and I was so desperate but I didn’t even end up going,” Sophie continued.

“My chat was shocking – I do replay it in my head sometimes – thinking, ‘Why didn’t I say this or this?’ I’m so lame.”

“I was like, ‘Oh no I’m engaged’, I could’ve just been like it’s an open relationship.”