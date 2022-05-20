Made in Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock welcomes first child with wife Emma-Louise Connolly

Oliver Proudlock has welcomed his first child with his wife Emma-Louise Connolly.

The couple, who announced they were expecting in December, are now proud parents to a baby girl named Bonnie Lou Proudlock.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Oliver and Emma-Louise posted a black-and-white clip of their newborn, alongside the caption: “She’s here ❤️🥺.”

“With so much love and pride, we are thrilled to share the safe & healthy arrival of our beautiful baby girl,” they continued.

“She has already filled us with so much love and happiness. Our Bonnie Lou Proudlock, 14/05/22.”

The couple announced they were expecting a baby in a video posted on Instagram in December, as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

After a sweet clip of the pair getting married, the video then showed Emma debuting her baby bump, as the pair held up a baby grow that had “Yeah Baby!!” written on it.

They captioned the post: “1 year married, 1 yeah baby on the way. We are bursting with love and gratitude for our very precious little growing gift! ❤️”

Oliver and Emma postponed their wedding three times before they eventually decided to exchange vows in December 2020, with just 15 people in attendance.

The couple tied the knot at St Albans Church in Fulham, over two years after the Made In Chelsea star proposed to the model and influencer.

They originally planned to wed in front of 200 guests at Cowdray Park in West Sussex, but their plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.