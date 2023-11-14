Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor tie the knot in secret ceremony

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor are reportedly married, after tying the knot in a secret ceremony in London.

The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Rome in April 2022, just weeks after James turned down Maeva’s proposal on the E4 reality show.

According to the MailOnline, the reality stars officially said ‘I do’ at the Chelsea Registry Office on Monday.

In photos obtained by the publication, the 31-year-old stunned in a silk white dress while James donned a blue blazer.

A source told the outlet that the couple were “alone and got into a car” after leaving the secret ceremony.

James previously revealed that they would be getting married in the UK, despite Maeva being from France.

The TV personality recently told FURBAR radio that they were considering filming their big day.

Maeva said “we’ll see” when asked if they were planning to show it on Made In Chelsea, while James replied “we need to work that one out” as he mentioned that a few friends and family members were “camera shy” and that they “don’t want to be reshooting the magic moment.”

The couple have been dating since 2019, and welcomed their first child together in November 2022.

Maeve announced the news via Instagram last November and wrote:

“I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast. @jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever ♥️.”

“Being induced on Sunday and trying to achieve a virginal birth from the outset wasn’t meant to be. We both decided along with the amazing doctors at the Rosie that a C-section was the safest option to bring our boy to us.”

“On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 💙Beau Christian Taylor 💙joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”