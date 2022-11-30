Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor welcome their first child

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have welcomed their first child together.

Maeva announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday night.

She wrote: “Welcoming the last 9 months and 11 days into our lives this morning was everything and more than we could have ever hoped for ♥️”

“I’m so happy I’ve now met you my little roast. @jamestaylorldn is going to be the best daddy ever ♥️,” Maeva continued.

“Being induced on Sunday and trying to achieve a virginal birth from the outset wasn’t meant to be. We both decided along with the amazing doctors at the Rosie that a C-section was the safest option to bring our boy to us.”

“On Wednesday morning 30/11/2022 💙Beau Christian Taylor 💙joined our growing family (9lbs 9oz!)”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May.

The couple started dating in 2019, after Maeva split from fellow Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire.

They got engaged while in Rome earlier this month, weeks after James turned down Maeve’s proposal on Made In Chelsea.

James said: “I can’t say yes, this is silly. Never in a million years would I let you propose to me. Why did you think that was a good idea?”