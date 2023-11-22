Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor share sweet wedding video

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor have shared a sweet video from their wedding.

The couple got engaged during a romantic trip to Rome in April 2022, just weeks after James turned down Maeva’s proposal on Made in Chelsea.

Last week, MailOnline reported that the reality stars had said ‘I do’ at the Chelsea Registry Office.

Maeva donned a stunning silk gown for the occasion, while James wore a blue check blazer and cream slacks.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Made in Chelsea star shared a sweet video montage from their wedding day.

She wrote: “13.11.2023 🤍 PART 1.”

A host of her followers flooded the comments section with words of congratulations, with one writing: “Our hearts are so full for you all 🤍.”

Maeva and James have been dating since 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Beau Christian, in November 2022.