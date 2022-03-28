Luke Newton reveals he was ‘living on mate’s sofa’ before landing role in Bridgerton

Luke Newton has revealed he was “living on mate’s sofa” before a landing role in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

The 29-year-old, who plays Colin Bridgerton in the period drama, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday morning following the release of Bridgerton’s second season.

The actor said: “When I booked the job I was living on my mate’s sofa bed and I was working in a bar, and I actually drove past the bar the other week. It’s so crazy how in three years your life can change.”

Luke also admitted he had no idea how big the show would be, saying: “We knew that having [Shonda Rhimes’ production company] Shondaland and Netflix teaming up together for the first time we were really excited about it, but I don’t think anything can prepare you for what happened on Christmas Day that year.”

The actor recalled promoting the first season of the show from his grandma’s house as it was released during lockdown in 2020, and noted how much things have changed for him since.

He said: “It was so different celebrating the two different years. Compared to this year being on the red carpet, I was doing press from my nan’s spare room [for the first series], which actually was as special to me.”

Season two of Bridgerton is on Netflix now.