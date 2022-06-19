Lucy Mecklenburgh finally announces her baby daughter’s name

Lucy Mecklenburgh has finally announced her baby daughter’s name.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her second child with her fiancé Ryan Thomas last month, but only recently came up with a name for the newborn.

The 30-year-old shared a new photo of her daughter to Instagram on Sunday, and captioned the post: “Yay!! I finally have a name!!! Lilah Rae Thomas 💕👼”

One fan commented: “Beautiful name for a beautiful princess💖🌸”, while a second wrote: “Beautiful name for a beautiful girl ❤️❤️❤️”

Lucy announced Lilah’s birth on May 31 by sharing a black-and-white photo of her to Instagram.

She simply captioned the post: “💕”

Lucy and Ryan met back in 2017 on the TV show Survival Of The Fittest, and got engaged two years later while on a romantic Italian holiday.

The couple are also parents to a son named Roman, and Ryan is also the father of 11-year-old daughter Scarlett – who he shares with ex Tina O’Brien.