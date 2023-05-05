Luca Bish sparks speculation he’ll return to the villa for Love Island spin-off

Luca Bish has sparked speculation he’ll returned to the villa for the Love Island spin-off.

Last month it was confirmed that an All Stars series of the hit dating show was in the works.

The spin-off series will bring together popular contestants from the US, UK, Australian and other international versions of the dating show for a second shot at love.

The show, titled Love Island Games, will see a group of singletons couple up and complete in a number of games and challenges.

One couple will be crowned the winner.

Love Island Games, produced by ITV Entertainment, will air on Peacock this autumn.

While the line-up for the show has not yet been revealed, Luca has teased that he may be returning to the dating show.

Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday, Luca shared a snap from inside the ITV America offices, which are based in Hollywood.

The placard on the wall shows signs for ITV Global Distribution, ITV America, ITV Entertainment and ITV Studios America.

The Love Island star cryptically penned: “morning meetings 🎥🎬🍿.”

Luca placed runner-up on Love Island 2022 alongside Gemma Owen.

However, the former couple called time on their romance just months after leaving the villa.

In an interview earlier this year, Goss.ie asked Luca if he’s ready to go back on the dating scene, to which he exclusively replied: “You know what, I’m just trying to focus on myself and my career.”

“Know what I want to do and get to it, and then worry about that [dating]. For me at the minute, I want to put myself first and then think about someone else.”