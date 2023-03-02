Luca Bish confirms new TV gig – after finding fame on Love Island

Love Island star Luca Bish is making his return to our TV screens.

The fishmonger, who found fame after appearing on the 2022 series of the popular dating show, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to confirm his new gig.

The 23-year-old will appear on BBC iPlayer’s Welsh language programme ‘Mwy Na Daffs a Taffs’.

The show sees a host of reality stars, each with their own connection to Wales, immerse themselves fully in the Welsh culture, to shine a light on the preconceptions and prejudices they may have of the country.

TOWIE legend Gemma Owen will also appear on the show, hosted by Miriam Isaac, which is available to stream now.

Check out the trailer below: