Love Island’s Will Young adds fuel to Jessie Wynter engagement rumours

Will Young has added fuel to rumours he’s engaged to Jessie Wynter.

The couple met on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, and they have been inseparable ever since.

The farmer and his model girlfriend recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, and they shared sweet snaps from their holiday with their Instagram followers.

Last week, Will shared sweet photos of him and Jessie in Disneyland Paris.

He captioned the post: “No words can describe how much I love and adore this girl! I still can’t believe that we are in Paris + going to Disneyland. This was honestly the most magical and best day ever, and so fortunate I get to spend it with Jessie 🫶🏼”

“Travelling and spending all this time together just gets me so excited for the future and crazy to think we have only known each other for 4 months!! I can’t wait for our next adventure, possibly going back to Jessie’s home and creating even more memories 🫶🏼”

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section to urge the couple to get married.

Will has since fuelled engagement rumours after he replied to one of his followers’ comments.

One Instagram user penned: “Love yewwww guysssssss first love island wedding 2023 hopefully in the foreseeable future. 🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

The TikTok farmer simply responded: “agreed”.