Love Island’s Will hilariously ‘shades’ Casa Amor bombshell in new interview

Will Young has hilariously “shaded” Casa Amor bombshell Layla Al-Momani in a new interview.

Much to fans’ delight, Will and his flame Jessie Wynter both remained single after the infamous three day stint.

However, after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal with bombshell Layla.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine. I actually just don’t have any really words right now. I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

Turning her attention towards Layla, the Australian bombshell said: “And Layla, I’m sorry you got in the middle of everything. You’re a gorgeous girl.”

During his appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast, Will was asked: “Do you wish you stayed with Layla?”

The TikTok farmer responded: “Absolutely no chance.”

“If anything, I wish that thing never happened.”

Will was then asked: “Have you ever had any interaction with her on the outside? Seen her at an event? Or obviously, the reunion?”

The 23-year-old: “Saw her at the reunion, didn’t really kind of do anything towards that.”

“She’s been on like podcasts chatting the most, and I’m like ‘babes, you were there for three days!'”

Fans were in hysterics at Will’s one-liner.

One TikTok user penned: “not the ‘babe you were there for three days’😭😭.”

A second wrote: “you were there for 3 days 😭😭😭😭😭,” and a third said: “Pls will is too jokes..absolutely love him.”