Love Island’s Will and Jessie set to take MAJOR step in their relationship

Will Young and Jessie Wynter are set to take a major step in their relationship.

The couple found love on the winter series of Love Island 2023.

They placed fifth – narrowly missing out on a coveted place in the final, which took place on Monday, March 13.

On Wednesday evening, Will and Jessie announced that the farmer would be accompanying her home to Australia later this month.

The TikToker had previously fooled Jessie, telling her that he couldn’t get time away from the farm or a visa.

However, he surprised her in the car with a copy of his flights details sealed in an envelope which read “Jessie xoxo”.

Sharing a video of the sweet moment Jessie released Will would be coming home with her, she wrote: “WE’RE GOING TO AUSTRALIA !! I have absolutely fallen in love with the UK and this man, however it’s been almost 6 months since I’ve been home.”

Jessie continued: “I’m so grateful to have felt so welcome and loved here in the UK and am so sad to be leaving buttt, I’m so excited to finally be going home to my friends and family AND be able to show @farmer_will_ my home !!”

“I was absolutely devastated at the thought of leaving Will here in the UK because of his work commitments butttt, he surprised me with his flight booking and HE’S COMING WITH ME 😍 See ya soon Australia ❤️🦘.”

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share their well-wishes with the couple.

One user penned: “WESSIE AUSTRALIA ERA LETS GOOOO❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another said: “I’ve been sobbing my heart out thinking he wasn’t coming with you😭😭now I’m sobbing because he is coming with you!❤️”

