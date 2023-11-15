Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo reveals why she turned down major six figure deal after leaving the villa

Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo has revealed why she turned down a major six figure deal after leaving the villa.

The Love Island girls have been making some serious moves following the end of the tenth series this summer, with Ella Thomas announcing her appointment as brand ambassador of PrettyLittleThing, and Molly Marsh embarking on a self-love business journey.

But many fans have been wondering what sarcastic queen Whitney has been up to, and now we’ve finally gotten our answer.

According to a LinkedIn post written by her manager Hannah Holland, Whitney rejected a number of huge brand deals in favour of returning to her own wig business.

The 26-year-old shared a screenshot of the post to her Instagram Story.

The post read: “We didn’t accept the 6 figure brand deal… instead we worked on a long term strategy, carefully chose what campaigns best suited Whitney whilst keeping what made her special and different at her core.”

“One of the key focuses was Whitney’s IP and whilst you may not see, ‘Whitney signs 6 figure brand deal with…’ you will see, ‘Whitney Adebayo relaunches her wig brand with fellow islanders for the first campaign by an islander focused on the black community with her fellow islanders.'”

Whitney announced the relaunch of her wig brand, CC Hair, via Instagram this week.

The Love Island winner shared a behind the scenes video of her new campaign shoot – featuring Irish Love Island star Catherine Agabaje, Instagram superstar Cindy Miranda, winter Love Island star Tanya Manhenga, and Love Island 2018 contestant Samira Mighty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Adebayo (@whitbrownsx)

The business owner wrote: “I’ve been in the hair industry for five years now, it’s a beautiful art that’s somehow slipped under the radar.

“It’s more than just hair, it’s an umbrella complex that slips into the everyday lives of many. My goal is to highlight this world for the credit that it deserves. Times up, this is what I’ve been holding back for… introducing @cchairnco full YouTube out tomorrow at 6pm. 20/11/23 the website goes live 💜.

“This campaigns for the queens they refused to see 👑.”