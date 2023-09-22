Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals ‘exciting’ career U-turn

Tasha Ghouri has revealed an “exciting” U-turn in her career.

The dancer rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her beau Andrew Le Page.

Since leaving the villa last summer, the 24-year-old has landed a number of lucrative brand deals – including SIMMI Shoes, L’Óreal and eBay.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tasha revealed she’s written a novel.

Sharing a photo of her holding the manuscript, the blonde beauty wrote: “I’m sooo excited to introduce HITS DIFFERENT – my first ever book, written with the amazing @littlehux!”

“It’s a gorgeous summery romance about Cassie, a deaf dancer who jets off for a hot summer in Ibiza ☀️✈️.”

“This is a story about finding self-love and falling in love which is really based on my own personal experiences and Cassie has characteristics of me! so it’s super special and I can’t wait to share it with you all!”

“It’s out June 2024 from @HotKeyBooks and available to pre-order now via the link in my bio or from your local bookshop 💕🧚‍♀️🥹☁️🫶🏼,” Tasha explained.

The dancer’s beau Andrew commented: “Congratulations babe xxx.”

Indiyah Polack wrote: “Awww love this Tasha 🥺🥺💕💕💕💕.”

Meanwhile, Sanam Harrinanan commented: “This is amazing, congratulations! 🙌 👏 ❤️,” and Samie Elishi wrote: “Congratulations Angel🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”