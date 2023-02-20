Love Island’s Tanya prepares to DUMP one of the boys in first look clip

Has Tanya finally decided whether she wants to be with Martin or Shaq?

In a first look at tonight’s Love Island, the 23-year-old appears to be ready to DUMP Irish bombshell Martin, who she brought back to the main villa from Casa Amor.

In the clip, which aired during Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, Tanya tells him: “It’s clear that from Casa, to being here, there’s a drastic change.”

The biomedical science student continues: “It’s clear – like why isn’t there that physical click or closeness? We can have all these good things on paper but why isn’t there that thing that makes us, the glue.”

On Aftersun, host Maya Jama asked ITV viewers: “What do you guys think? Is Tanya going back to Shaq? Yeah. It’s quite obvious isn’t it?”

Prior to Casa Amor, Tanya and Shaq were one of the show’s strongest couples, and they had even dropped the L-bomb.

However, their relationship hit the rocks after Shaq and Ron got into an argument about the dishes, and Tanya admitted she was getting the “ick”.

She also told Shaq that his behaviour sometimes reminded her of her ex’s, which did not go down well with the airport security officer.

Shaq stayed loyal to Tanya during Casa Amor, and even slept out on the daybeds, while Tanya grew close to Martin and kissed him in bed.

Will Tanya and Shaq get back on track? Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

