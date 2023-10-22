Love Island’s Sammy Root reveals how he’s spent his winnings – following split from Jess Harding

Sammy Root has revealed how he’s spent his Love Island winnings, following his split from Jess Harding.

The fan-favourite couple won the 2023 summer series of the hit dating show with 34.57% of the public vote, splitting the £50k cash prize.

The reality stars announced their split earlier this month, just weeks after leaving the Majorcan villa.

Now, Sammy has revealed what he’s spent his share of the prize money on.

Speaking to The UK Mirror, the Love Island winner said: “I have been careful because I am a very sensible person with my money as it is. Growing up, my dad would not let me throw it away.”

“So not much, I brought my mum a necklace when I got out and treated the family to a meal and stuff. Other than that, I have been keeping it safe.”

Just last month, the former couple told The UK Sun that they were “just the same Sammy and Jess” as they were before entering the villa, and hadn’t yet to touched their cash prize.

Sammy admitted: “It’s still so early, I feel like we just haven’t had any time to do that.”

“We’ve been on a holiday together but other than that you don’t really get much time. We’re both very, very busy.”

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Jess revealed she had big plans for aesthetics clinic.

“As I have my own business I’d really like to work on that side of stuff,” the Love Island star admitted. “After the show I’d like to set up more clinics. That’s definitely my goal.”