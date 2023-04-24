Love Island’s Samie Elishi reveals she had a ‘very intense’ row with THIS co-star in unaired scene

Love Island’s Samie Elishi has revealed she had a “very intense” row with Martin Akinola in an unaired scene.

The 23-year-old, who came in third place on the winter series of the dating show alongside footballer Tom Clare, opened up about the argument in a new video shared on her YouTube channel.

She explained: “We had an off-screen argument and it couldn’t air because it was at dinner time.”

“Me and Martin had an argument off camera and it was quite petty. But everything in there was very intense and heightened and he was complaining about the food. The food was amazing.”

The reality star said she thought Martin was “quite rude” to the villa producer about the food provided on the show, and that the disagreement lasted for a few days.

She continued: “I’m very much someone who is like ‘be grateful’. You’ve got this amazing experience, you’re here, we’re getting fed for free, we’re getting looked after by these people who don’t even know us, taking care of us like we were their children.”

“I was very frustrated at that point. I was like, ‘just be grateful, why are you moaning? Why are you talking to the villa producer like that?'”

“In my opinion, he was being quite rude to our villa producer who I absolutely loved and who was looking after us in Casa Amor. So we had a bit of a bicker and it went on for a couple of days.”

“But obviously in the end you all makeup and we just agree to disagree. But me and Martin are never going to see eye to eye. We’re very different people, we’re cut from different cloth. That’s it, that’s what didn’t get aired,” Samie added.