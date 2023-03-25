Love Island’s Rosie breaks her silence on her romantic feelings towards Keanan – after Casey split

Love Island star Rosie Seabrook has broken her silence on her romantic feelings for Keanan Brand.

The pair entered the villa together as bombshells; however, Will Young revealed they weren’t allowed to get to know each other in the villa.

They subsequently coupled up with Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty.

Rosie shared her YouTube video on Saturday, in which she answered some Love Island fans’ burning questions about the show.

The 24-year-old revealed all of the DMs she had been receiving were about Keanan.

When asked whether she regretted not giving him a chance, the former industry placement advisor said: “Yes, I do. There we go, I’ve said it. I said it. I do.”

“I do regret it very much. I think for Keanan and I, I found him attractive from the first day I met him.”

“So, we actually met before we went into the villa. We did some filming for Aftersun, and things like that together. So, we did actually meet before about two or three times.”

“And I really did fancy him, I find him very attractive.”

“Obviously, bombshell and bombshell going in together, you’re not going in to get to know each other.”

“So, when we went into the villa I think we kind of went separate ways in terms of like, romantically.”

“And he was getting to know the girls, I was getting to know the boys, and we built a really, really solid friendship.”

“But he was probably the closest person to me in the villa. We had this amazing foundation.”

“And you know, when I did speak to him, we would be speaking about the boy or the girl we were getting to know.”

Speaking about when Keanan asked her whether she felt the spark between them, Rosie admitted: “I obviously knew he found me attractive, and he knew I found him attractive but I really wasn’t expecting it at that time.”

“We always went and had debriefs together, and that’s kind of what I thought we were doing. So, I was shocked at the situation.”

“I also obviously knew we weren’t allowed to really get to know each other, so I kind of, I was shocked that he had said it. It was just the whole thing to be honest.”

“Then I just made it awkward by laughing, and then I got the giggles and I couldn’t stop laughing.”

“I wasn’t laughing at him at all, it was just the situation.”

Rosie’s revelation comes just days after Casey announced they had split.

Responding to a fan’s query about their romance, the Love Island 2023 star admitted: “Rosie and I have spoken… she’s such a great girl.”

“Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward!”