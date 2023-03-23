Ad
Love Island star Will reveals there was something more going on between THESE two contestants

Will Young has revealed there was something more going on between two of his Love Island co-stars.

The TikTok farmer placed fifth on the latest series of the hit dating show alongside his girlfriend Jessie Wynter.

The fan-favourite couple narrowly missed out on a coveted spot in the grand finale – which took place on Monday, March 13.

During his appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, host Grace Keeling asked: “Did you think Keanan [Brand] had a chance with Rosie [Seabrook]?”

Will said of the two bombshells who entered the villa together: “I think so. I think so.”

“Obviously, they’re bombshells,” the TikToker continued, as Grace interjected: “Yeah, you’re not really allowed to couple up.”

The 23-year-old: “Oh my God, what drama is that gonna cause?”

Will continued: “It’s a producers worst nightmare! We were saying to Keenan, like, ‘you are the worst bombshell, you’ve come here, had a lads holiday, tried to crack on with a bombshell’.”

“But there was something there. I think there was something there.”

“He made it vocal to Rosie. I don’t know how much was shown or not shown [on the show].”

“I don’t really know what was said or not said. But it seemed like there were looks across, had a little bit of a flirt here and there.”

The 23-year-old continued to reveal: “But like whenever Keanan tried to go and talk to Rosie, he would be called away.”

“You can’t do that. And then obviously in the challenge – Keanan picking Rosie.”

“He’s honestly the nicest, soundest lad,” Will gushed of Keanan.

