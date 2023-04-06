Love Island’s Ron wants THIS change to be brought to the social media ban

Ron Hall wants change to be brought to the Islanders’ social media ban.

The 25-year-old rocketed to fame after placing runner-up on winter Love Island 2023 alongside his girlfriend Lana Jenkins.

Ahead of the latest season, ITV confirmed new duty of care protocols to protect both the Islanders and their families while they are in the villa.

For the first time in the show’s history, Islanders were asked to pause handles and accounts on their social media platforms for the duration of their time on the show.

Contestants’ accounts therefore remained dormant while they were in the South African villa, so that nothing is published on their behalf.

The rule has undeniably stunted the growth of the Islanders’ social media accounts – who previously could have reached over one million Instagram followers before leaving the villa.

Ron currently has 353k Instagram followers, while Lana has amassed an impressive 526k.

Speaking to Capital FM, Ron admitted he thinks comments should be turned off on the Islanders’ posts while they are in the villa.

The Love Island star told the radio station: “One step I think that needs to be taken is blocking comments on everything. Although you can’t post, people can still comment on your old pictures and people can send hate – and love, there’s obviously two sides of it.”

“My friends were telling me the first three weeks I was getting absolutely hounded on my old pictures and then as it turned around I was getting so much love on my old pictures, and then when you come out… I now have to scroll for hours for hate I literally can’t find it. Not that I’m going out there looking for it.”

“I think if they’re gonna keep it [the ban], turn comments off, because your family and friends can still see comments on your old pictures.”

Ron also reveals that he thinks Islanders shouldn’t be put in the villa unless they can handle the negativity once they leave.

He told Capital FM: “And personally I don’t think you should be on the show unless you can handle comments.”

“I know it’s easier said than done because you do have to be really thick-skinned and the volume is crazy, but I think you do need a lot of preparation as to how bad it gets, if it does get bad.”

“And people take to Twitter anyway and they can go on there and just hate you anyway.”