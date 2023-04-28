Love Island’s Ron makes shocking claim about his relationship with Lana on the show

Ron Hall has made a shocking claim about his relationship with Lana on Love Island.

The 25-year-olds struck up a romance whilst in the South African villa earlier this year.

The couple placed runners-up behind Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, and have gone from strength to strength.

Ron has now admitted that he was “p**sed off” with the fact that it took him and Lana four weeks to officially recouple – thanks to the “ordering of the re-couplings”.

“[For the] first four weeks I was like, ‘This is actually p**sing me off. Can I just get in the couple that I want to be in?'”, he told Joe and George Baggs on their podcast.

The 25-year-old claimed they were kept apart for hours every day they were in the villa.

Ron added: “We are very separated from the girls for the majority of the day; lunchtime, two hours, dinner, two hours, getting ready, probably three hours… mornings, an hour.”

“There actually aren’t that many hours that you spend with the girls, so you actually have to get on with the boys. We had so many jokes; things that happened in the bedroom, like playing games or whatever.”

Despite their blip in the villa, Ron and Lana have gone from strength to strength since leaving South Africa – admitting that they’ve only spent six days apart.

He told MailOnline: “I struggle to be apart from her. We’ve only spent six days apart since coming out. Our end goal is to move in together but at the minute we want to be able to buy our own places and then eventually move in together.”