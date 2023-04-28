Love Island’s Olivia ‘snubs’ co-star Zara as Islanders reunite

Olivia Hawkins reportedly snubbed Zara Deniz as the cast of winter Love Island 2023 reunited.

During the 2023 winter series of the dating show, the two girls got into an explosive fight while involved in a “love triangle” with Tom Clare.

In one of the seasons most memorable moments, Zara shouted at the ring girl: “You think I flew eleven hours from England to piss you off? Get over yourself Liv.”

On Thursday night, some of the cast of winter Love Island 2023 reunited at Zizzi restaurant in central London.

According to The UK Sun, Olivia snubbed Zara and the only Islander she approached was winner Sanam Harrinanan.

An insider told the publication: “She looked fuming [Zara] was even there to be honest. It was awkward.”

They added she “totally avoided” Zara the whole night, explaining: “Liv wouldn’t pose up for a photo with anyone apart from Sanam”.

It comes after Zara and her Love Island co-star Tanyel did a joint interview, slamming Olivia’s “mean girl behaviour”.

At the time Zara said: “For me, I was seeing things, from the reunion after, she was digging at Tanyel online, and I think she hasn’t actually change.”

Tanyel added: “She painted us out to be the mean girls but what she has forgotten to say is we have always only ever reacted to everything she has constantly started.”

“One thing that really got to me was how she explained when she got out of the villa she got a lot of hate, and we shouldn’t add on to it.”

“All I felt like saying was, how dare you? This is coming from the mean girl, who was mean in the villa for six weeks,” Tanyel continued.

“She was one of the main reasons I was down in the villa,” Zara chimed in. “She turned the other girls against me.”

“When I came out I was like, let bygones be bygones. But for her to come out of the villa and take that view was very calculated.”

Seemingly addressing a shady TikTok video they made together, Tanyel admitted: “There’s only so much you can poke the bear and not expect a reaction.”

“You can’t keep talking about someone on TV and then outside of it, take no accountability and then write thing on TikToks. And expect no reaction.”

“I reacted because I’m only human, we were out together, and this person was like, again and again, you’re always saying something about me.”

Zara added: “I experienced that kind of behaviour from Olivia in the villa and I saw it happening to Tanyel, and it triggered something in me. I felt this was not OK and I wanted to stamp it out.”