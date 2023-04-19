Love Island’s Olivia Attwood to return to our screens for exciting new series

Love Island star Olivia Attwood will return to our TV screens for a brand new TV show.

According to MailOnline, the 31-year-old and her fiancé Bradley Dack will document the lead-up to their wedding, and the big day itself, in an ITVBe series called Olivia Marries Her Match.

A TV source told the publication: “Olivia and Bradley are so excited to begin filming Olivia Marries Her Match. It has been everything they have dreamed of for years now and finally their day big day is almost upon them.”

The insider continued: “Olivia’s fanbase has watched her grow from her time on Love Island and she can’t wait to share her wedding day with them all.”

“So far this year she’s been jam-packed filming the next series of Filthy Rich, which often means her and Bradley are spending days apart.”

“But filming the buildup to their nuptials will be so special because they will be doing it together, plus they will always have the memories captured to look back on.”

Olivia and Bradley were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans AGAIN last year as Bradley was recovering from an injury, but they hope to finally walk down the aisle later this year.