Love Island’s Olivia Attwood gets a ‘bum lift’ ahead of her wedding to Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has got a “bum lift”, ahead of her wedding to Bradley Dack.

The footballer proposed to the Love Island star while on holidays in Dubai back in 2019, and the couple are set to tie the knot later this year.

Olivia took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to document her getting skin tightening on her bum, as she confirmed her hen in fast approaching.

Olivia and Bradley were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans AGAIN last year as Bradley was recovering from an injury, but they hope to finally walk down the aisle later this year.