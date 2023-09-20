Ad
Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor sparks rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Abi Moores – following Ella Barnes split

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor has sparked rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Abi Moores, following his split from Ella Barnes.

The pair struck up a romance during Casa Amor on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella B, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

Mitchel and Abi | From Lifted Entertainment

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Mitchel and Ella B, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

Abi has since taken to TikTok to share a video of her and Mitchel reunited, miming along to the viral Kardashians sound: “We’re back. Did you miss us? Cause we missed you.”

@abimooresxox

Its getting messy.. @MessyMitch

♬ original sound – kardashianshulu

She captioned the video: “Its getting messy..”

One fan commented: “Ella B watching this 👁️👄👁️”, and another wrote: “Like Ella b side eyeing this 👀😭”

The reality stars reunited at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards show, and also posed for photos together on the red carpet.

 

 

