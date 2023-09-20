Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor sparks rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Abi Moores – following Ella Barnes split

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor has sparked rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Abi Moores, following his split from Ella Barnes.

The pair struck up a romance during Casa Amor on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella B, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Mitchel and Ella B, who made it to the semi-final of summer Love Island 2023, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

Abi has since taken to TikTok to share a video of her and Mitchel reunited, miming along to the viral Kardashians sound: “We’re back. Did you miss us? Cause we missed you.”

She captioned the video: “Its getting messy..”

One fan commented: “Ella B watching this 👁️👄👁️”, and another wrote: “Like Ella b side eyeing this 👀😭”

The reality stars reunited at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards show, and also posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Love Island’s Mitch and ex Abi spark romance rumours at The Sun’s Who Cares Wins awards with cosy red carpet appearancehttps://t.co/55V2qNeORz — The Sun (@TheSun) September 20, 2023