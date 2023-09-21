Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor breaks his silence on the REAL reason he split from Ella Barnes

Mitchel Taylor has broken his silence on the real reason he split from Ella Barnes.

The former couple, who made it to the semi-final of the 2023 summer series, announced their split via their Instagram Stories last month.

In a statement, Ella wrote: “Hi Guys, Just wanted to come on here and keep you all updated, as you deserve to know as I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

“Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end.”

“I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds his happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter. Thank you so much for all the love and support, it means the world to me. Lots of Love, Ella xx,” she signed off.

In his own statement, Mitch wrote: “Morning everyone. As you have most likely seen Ella’s post sadly our relationship has come to an end.”

“We had no intentions of ending, but with out busy life’s at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work. I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world.”

Speaking on the red carpet at The UK Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards, Mitchel said: Honestly it was just – we came back, I’m busy. I’m busy every single week and I’m touring all over England doing club appearances and collaborations and stuff like that.”

“Ella’s got her own events, you know doing stuff, and the distance were a problem.”

It got to the point where I thought ‘This is never gonna work’. So, I had to have that chat with Ella.”

“I think initially Ella were a bit upset by it, but I think she also agreed with it, like ‘Yeah Mitch, it’s too much. It’s too hard work to keep together.”

“I feel like if we lived closer… probably not even then,” Mitchel admitted.

“I couldn’t even say the word then but I will say she is one of the nicest girls I’ve actually ever met.”

“When I was with her, she’s proper wifey material, but sadly just not for me.”

It comes after Ella shared more details of their split during her appearance on FUBAR Radio.

Ella told hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng: “To be honest with you, I think when you’re in the villa, you’re in such a bubble. Then, after Love Island, you have such busy lives especially me and Mitch.”

“We live in different parts of the country, like four hours away. Mitch has literally got a club appearance every weekend for the next two months and I’m at events all the time in London.”

When asked by Stephen whether the decision was mutual, the Love Island bombshell said “It was mutual, we had the conversation. He came down and stayed with me, I went up to Sheffield as well and when we were apart, we just said ‘yeah it’s just not going to work unfortunately.”

However, the 23-year-old also revealed that she thought they were too different to make it last, saying: “I think me and Mitch both realised that we are very different people and like I said, in Love Island, you’re in a little bubble but it’s only when you get on the outside, you actually know what someone’s personality is like. I just don’t think it would have worked.”