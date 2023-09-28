Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson reveals ‘painful’ health diagnosis

Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed a “painful” health diagnosis.

The 29-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2018.

She placed fourth with her then-beau Wes Nelson.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Megan revealed she’s been “in hell” with the pain over the past couple of days.

“Which one of my queens have ever suffered from pelvic inflammatory disease?,” the OnlyFans creator asked her 1.5 million followers.

“I’ve never heard of it but think i may have had my first experience, I’ve not had pain or fever quite like it.”

“The last 5 days have been hell.”

Megan then asked: “If you have any good Essex/London based Gynaecologists, please let me know or any tips or remedies for the pain and to stop it reoccurring.”

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease is an infection that affects a woman’s reproductive organs.

It can lead to pain in the lower stomach, fever, and other uncomfortable symptoms.