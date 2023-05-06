Love Island’s Maxwell Samuda finally addresses Olivia Hawkins split

Maxwell Samuda has finally addressed his split from Olivia Hawkins.

The couple met in Casa Amor during the 2023 winter series of Love Island, which was filmed in South Africa.

Last month, after weeks of speculation, a rep for Olivia confirmed to Goss.ie that the actress was back on the market after their recent break-up.

A source told Goss.ie at the time: “Things weren’t the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.”

“Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie.”

“It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them,” the insider added.

Speaking on the Murad Merali podcast, Maxwell said: “The main thing I would say with the whole situation, when you’re in the villa and even just after the villa but you’re still in South Africa together, it’s a very different environment.”

“All that you have to focus on in that period of time is each other and kind of just being on holiday together and it’s kind of easy to have a great time when you’re on holiday.”

“But once you come back home and there are all these other things going on that then take your attention and take your focus.”

“It really gives you the opportunity to look at it and think is there really longevity in this situation or is it that we’ve connected and really got on but outside in the real world we’re just not too sure if it has that same longevity to it.”