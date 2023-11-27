Love Island’s Mary Bedford addresses Scott Thomas romance rumours

Mary Bedford has addressed her rumoured romance with Scott Thomas.

The pair respectively appeared on season two and season seven of Love Island UK.

Although the Love Island stars denied romance rumours last year, it was reported last week that they were loved-up.

As reported by The UK Mirror, a source said: “Scott and Mary started dating around Valentine’s Day.”

“With their jetset lifestyles, they’ve been able to hide their relationship on romantic getaways, but it’s getting more and more difficult to keep it secret.”

“They haven’t wanted to go public until they were certain it’s for the long haul.”

“They went to Switzerland at the end of February and most recently, Abu Dhabi. They’re totally smitten.”

Addressing the new report, Mary said: “This is hilarious, 100% not true 😂😂. Who makes this stuff up 😭.”

Scott appeared on the second season of Love Island UK, placing third with his ex-girlfriend Kady McDermott.

Meanwhile, Mary appeared on the seventh season of the hit dating show.

During her time in the Majorcan villa, the blonde beauty struck up brief romances with Toby Aromolaran and Aaron Francis.