Love Island’s Malin Andersson shares candid message about body positivity

The reality star is an advocate for body confidence

Malin Andersson has shared a candid message about body positivity.

The Love Island star continuously uses social media to encourage her fans to love the skin they’re in.

Taking to Instagram, Malin posted a photo of herself wearing a white lace lingerie set which highlighted her curves, alongside a powerful message.

“Dear Malin, I promise to always be good to you,” she began the post.

“To look after your body. To nourish it well, to be kind to it.”

“To be kind to your mind. And to always treat you with respect. For you deserve it.”

“Love Malin 💗,” she finished the message.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to praise the 27-year-old.

“Beautiful you really inspire me Malin 💗,” one follower wrote.

“Absolutely love u think u are amazing 😘,” another penned.

“This is what I needed to say to myself this morning. Thank you 👑,” a fan added.

Earlier this month, the reality star opened up about being in an abusive relationship.

In October 2019, Malin revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence in a previous relationship.

She admitted that her abusive ex threw bottles at her face, beat her, and made her feel like she’d lost her mind.

