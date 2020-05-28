Love Island’s Malin Andersson opens up about managing grief after the loss of her baby, mother and father

The reality star revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence late last year

Love Island’s Malin Andersson opens up about managing grief after the loss...

Malin Andersson has admitted that she has been struggling to cope with her grief after losing her baby, mother and father.

Since October 2019, the 27-year-old has spoken candidly about her physical and personal trauma in hopes of educating people about the dangers of domestic violence.

Malin took to Instagram and shared a powerful message, alongside a photo of her hand holding her late mother, Consy’s hand – who passed away two years ago from cancer.

She lost her father to skin cancer 26 years ago and her newborn baby one year ago.

“TRIGGER⚠️ But sometimes we can’t accept that’s its finally the end. And that last breath will be the very last,” she started the post.

“Their scent.. will I ever smell that again? Their once warm hand has suddenly turned cold.”

“I find grief unexplainable, still to this day I find it extremely hard to sum up what it feels like.”

“My dearest friends that haven’t lost will never know the heartache I endured through grief.”

The reality star explained that she has been “pushing herself to do tasks that she didn’t want to do” to help those in need and not putting her own needs first.

“I woke up and forced a body-posi video for you all because I was worried I hadn’t uploaded anything for you guys to see,” she wrote.

“I wanna keep you all smiling, when actually today I didn’t wanna do a lot at all.”

“I’ve been in all day and I’ve pushed myself through tasks I didn’t want to do. But what was the reason?”

“My mum died two years ago, my daughter a year. My dad 26 years ago. Is there a time on grief?”

Malin expressed that grief always follows you and it never goes away.

“It still feels like yesterday I was holding my mums frail hand before cancer took her from me. It feels like yesterday my girl was cut out of me and born into the world.”

“It feels like yesterday that I watched old videos of my dad with my mum to try and get to know him better. I tend to get angry when grief comes into play.” I ask why baby was taken too.”

“Then I get myself into a mess and have to reframe my mind again. The anger is just one of many emotions that stems from it.”

She then urged those who were also suffering with pain to not hide their feelings.

“If you feel like me today, allow yourself to feel it. Feel through it all,” she advised.

“For whoever you have lost is also there right beside you feeling it with you.”

“This life can be unfair and difficult at times.. but we should look up to the stars at what we are thankful for. Perspective.”

“I know I’ll see them again. 💓,” she added.

The news came after Malin shared a harrowing photo of her bruised arm.

She posted an empowering message about healing on the social media platform – alongside the graphic image.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.