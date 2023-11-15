Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford ‘besotted’ with new beau as she confirms their romance

Lucinda Strafford is reportedly “besotted” with her new beau.

The 24-year-old struck up a romance with Zac Nunns on Love Island Australia.

The New Zealander has since flown to the UK to be with her, and is currently staying with his girlfriend at her Brighton home.

Lucinda and Zac were spotted looking loved-up at popular London restaurant SHEESH in Piccadilly.

Friends of the Love Island star have said she’s “besotted” with Zac, and is desperate to make their long distance relationship work.

A pal said: “When Lucinda signed up for Australian Love Island, she didn’t think she would leave the show with somebody like Zac. He ticks at the right boxes and she’s besotted.”

“Obviously there is a huge distance between the pair but Zac is keen to make things work and moving to the UK has been mooted.”

“They’re going to see how things pan out but it’s very much a case of ‘watch this space,'” the friend concluded.

Zac is a former electrician, who is now studying media and communications.

The 25-year-old took a break from his studies to appear on the most recent season of Love Island Australia.

Lucinda rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island UK back in 2021, during which she struck up brief romances with Brad McClelland and Aaron Francis.