Love Island’s Luca Bish confirms his return to our TV screens

Luca Bish has confirmed his return to our TV screens.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island 2022.

The Brighton native struck up a romance with Gemma Owen; however, the couple split just months after leaving the Majorcan villa.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Luca revealed he’ll be taking part in the upcoming season of MasterChef.

The Love Island star wrote: “Still can’t believe I’ve been trusted with more than boiling an egg.”

“Your new @MasterChefUK contestant. Coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Proud moment 🎥🧑🏻‍🍳”

Luca’s friends and family took to the comments section to congratulate him on his new TV gig.

Dami Hope penned: “Luca Bish sells more than fishhhh 🚀🚀🚀🚀 gooo on ladddd,” while Adam Collard wrote: “Quality mate, can’t wait to watch you.”

The reality star’s sister Claudia said: “Soooo bloody proud of you!!!!! Can you go make me breakfast to practice?”

