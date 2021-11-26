Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals her breathing is ‘dodgy’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Laura Anderson has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The Love Island star, who lives in Dubai, has admitted her breathing has been “dodgy” since she contracted the coronavirus.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the Scottish beauty told fans: “Hey guys, so the inevitable has happened after a year and a half, what two years? I have Covid.”

“I managed to dodge it for that time. Probably because I went to the UK at the weekend. Who knows?”

“Do not be fazed by the glam and the filter. Excuse the dodgy breathing. I’ve been doing content today so excuse me if it’s not too good,” she continued.

“I need your help. I’m supposed to be starting panto rehearsals this Saturday which is obviously not going to be happening now. I need to isolate now.”

The 32-year-old is set to play the Wicked Queen in a pantomime production of Snow White in Dubai this Christmas.

“I just need your support more than ever to be honest,” Laura said.

“If anyone wants to come to the show to see me forget my lines, the dance moves cause I’ve only done half the rehearsals.”

“Absolutely gutted to be missing our first week of panto rehearsals. I feel terrible to not be there to see everyone. I’m definitely causing an inconvenience.”

The news comes after Laura recently admitted she’s trying for a baby with her boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The couple rekindled their romance earlier this year, three years after they called it quits.

