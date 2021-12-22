Love Island’s Kaz Crossley shares heartache after testing positive for Covid-19 before Christmas

Kaz Crossley has revealed her Christmas plans are cancelled, after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Love Island star was hoping to take her mother to Thailand for Christmas, but she tested positive for the virus just before her flight.

Her mum tested negative, so Kaz told her to go ahead to Thailand without her and hoped she would get to join her towards the end of the trip.

However, Thailand has since announced new travel measures meaning Kaz must remain at home while her mother stays in Thailand.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Kaz wrote: “Had a lot of people sharing how their Christmas plans have been ruined this year. So here’s mine..”

“I had planned to take my mum to Thailand for Christmas and spend it with all my kids at @watthanaya on Christmas Day. She has never been to Isaan before and I just knew she was going to fall in love with them all.”

“Just before my flight, I tested positive. My mum tested negative so I told her to go without me, she suffered very badly from covid last year and I didn’t want to risk it again. She also tested negative arriving into Thailand.”

“I’ve spent the last week and a half in isolation. I thought I could wait it out and hopefully catch her by the end of her trip but Thailand has announced new entry measures today.”

The reality star continued: “Soooo many people are in the same boat as me! It’s so s***! I don’t even know what to post these days I’ve lost all motivation but I just thought I would keep it real with you guys.”

“I’m so sorry if you are feeling this way! We’re all in this together 💔💔💔”, she added.