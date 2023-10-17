Love Island’s Joe Garratt sparks romance rumours with Married At First Sight star

Joe Garratt has sparked romance rumours with Australian reality TV star Jessika Power.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star and the Married At First Sight contestant recently “hooked up” while on a trip to Gran Canaria.

The pair are both reportedly set to appear on the upcoming series of MTV’s Ex On The Beach.

A source told the outlet: “There was an instant attraction between Jess and Joe that was obvious from day one and it was the talk of the cast.”

“Joe is just Jess’s type – cheeky, good looking and a great body. Time will tell if things continue between them in the real world, but they both really enjoyed their ‘holiday romance’.”

Joe appeared on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, the same year Jessika filmed MAFS in Australia.

Joe has been single since his split from model Desiree Schlotz.

The pair were living together in Dubai together before their split, but Joe has since moved back to the UK and Desiree returned to the US.

Confirming the split on her Instagram Stories back in April, Desiree wrote: “We recently decided to split up.”

“We decided to give each other space to figure out our own life and really focus on learning to love ourselves first.”

“We just ask you to respect our decision. We have nothing but love and respect for each other,” the 23-year-old added.