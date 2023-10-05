Love Island’s Jess Harding breaks her silence on Sammy Root split – calling out his ‘behaviour’

Jess Harding has broken her silence on her split from Sammy Root.

The couple called it quits last week, just two months after they won the summer series of Love Island.

A source confirmed the news to MailOnline, saying: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they’re better off as friends.”

Jess, who is currently on a girls trip to Ibiza, has since addressed their split for the first time on Instagram.

During a Q&A session, a follower asked how she was doing since their breakup.

The 23-year-old replied: “It’s been over a week now since we split, so I’m getting there. We shared a once in a lifetime experience together, so of course I’m sad.”

When asked to share the reason behind their split, Jess cryptically wrote: “I really don’t want to go into detail by doing a big statement, but we’re just very different and behave differently and that’s it.”

Jess’ comments come after Sammy claimed he was blindsided by the news of their split in the press.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, he wrote: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward.

“We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”