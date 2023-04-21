Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill returns to professional rugby

Jacques O’Neill is returning to his day job as a professional rugby player.

The 23-year-old found fame on the eighth season of Love Island last summer.

On Thursday, the reality star resigned with Castleford Tigers, and will be making his debut next month.

Speaking about making his return to professional rugby, Jacques said: “I just can’t wait to be back playing the sport I love again and being back around the ground with the boys.”

“Hopefully, in the near future, I’ll be back playing competitive rugby again because it’s been what I’ve been thinking about doing since I came out of Love Island.”

“I’ve always wanted to play rugby again; it’s never been the case that I didn’t want to come back to it. It’s what I’ve loved doing since I was a child.”

Jacques then praised his team for their support in the turbulent aftermath of his Love Island journey.

“The support from the Cas fans when I left the show was absolutely massive to me,” Jacques admitted. “When I came down to The Jungle for the first time and everyone was there supporting me, it meant so much.”

“I can’t thank them enough and hopefully I can get out on the field soon and repay them for that support that they’ve shown me.”

Love Island stars flocked to the comments section of Jacques’ announcement to show their support, with Liam Reardon writing: “Go on son”.

Luca Bish said: “Proud of you,” while Chris Hughes wrote: “Well done mate, head down now,” and Keanan Brand commented: “Ha the boy is back”.