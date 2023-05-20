Love Island’s Indiyah reveals the truth behind Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship

Indiyah Polack has revealed the truth behind Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti’s relationship.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer, and have since gone from strength to strength.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the fan-favourite contestants landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

Last month, The UK Sun reported that Ekin-Su had been left “fuming and upset” with her Italian beau after allegedly finding messages on his phone from two models who he spent time with in Manchester while she was on a brand trip to Ireland.

The couple later jetted off to Amsterdam on a “make or break holiday”, where Davide is said to have been trying to make things up to Ekin-Su.

Addressing the alleged drama, their Love Island co-star Indiyah told The UK Sun: “Last week me and Dami [Hope] were at Davide and Ekin’s house, they are doing really well – every couple have their ups and downs but they are doing amazing.”

“They are back on track. They’re not going to split.”

Ekin-Su and Davide are reportedly set to appear on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

The UK Sun have reported that the couple have already begun filming, having headed to Broadstairs and spent time in the local antique shops.

A source told the publication: “It might seem like a surprising match, but Ekin and Davide were so excited to take part.”

“Antiques Roadshow is a huge programme with a big fan base – it will really bring in a different viewer having them on.”

Ekin-Su alluded to her appearance on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip earlier this month as she took to her Instagram story to show her fans some of the shops they went to.

The Turkish actress also told her 3.2 million followers that she suspected some of the dolls may be haunted.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip sees antique expert join celebs on a road trip around the UK in search for treasures, while they compete to make the most money at auction.

The news came just weeks after Ekin-Su teased her return to our TV screens in the capacity of a game show.

Ekin-Su took to her Instagram story last month to share a selfie sitting in what appeared to be a studio.

The set-up bears a striking resemblance to that of the BBC One game show Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The Love Island 2022 winner shared a follow-up video of her sitting in a moving chair, writing: “Feels like I’m on a roller coaster”.

Earlier this year, Ekin-Su exclusively told Goss.ie that she had a TV project in the pipeline in the weeks ahead.

The reality star told us: “I’ve got something lined – well, a few meetings I cannot say.”

“But just um, watch your screens…”

Teasing that she may take part in another reality show, Ekin-Su told Goss.ie that she’d love to do I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, saying: “Yes, who wouldn’t – it’s great. [I] like a challenge.”