Love Island’s Hugo Hammond reveals Liberty Poole ‘pulled him for a chat’ in unaired scenes

The 21-year-old was "exploring her options" at the time

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond has revealed Liberty Poole pulled him for a chat in the villa, but the scene was never shown.

The 21-year-old has been coupled up with Jake Cornish since day 1 of this year’s series, but Liberty was forced to consider her options after he pulled another girl for a chat.

During an interview with Closer magazine, Hugo confessed he “had a chat or two” with Liberty, after Jake showed an interest in Millie Court when she entered the villa as a bombshell.

Hugo explained: “When I came out I spoke to my family about my experience, and I was like, ‘Did you see Lib pulled me for a chat when Jake went and had a chat with Mills?'”

“And I don’t think it was shown but yeah me and Lib had a chat or two then.”

Lucinda Strafford, who was being interviewed alongside Hugo, responded: “Oh was that not shown?”

Hugo replied: “I don’t think so, ’cause I was telling my family and they were like, ‘What you on about?'”

Lucinda then said: “That’s goss! Tea central!”

After Hugo refused to reveal any more about their chat, Lucinda said: “Obviously Jake was getting to know Millie so… She was exploring her options wasn’t she?”

Hugo replied: “Yeah I think so.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.