Love Island’s Georgia Harrison ‘signs up for Love Island: All Stars’

A new report has been revealed that former Love Island star Georgia Harrison has signed up for the latest All Stars series.

The 29-year-old first appeared on the show back in 2017.

The Londoner has since appeared on a number of other reality shows – including The Only Ways Is Essex, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Georgia has since campaigned to change the law on revenge porn after her ex Stephen Bear shared a secret sex tape of him and the former Love Islander.

The reality star was sentenced to 21 months in prison in March.

A TV insider has since told The Sun: “Georgia has become a role model to young people and showed immense courage during her ordeal with her heroic political campaigning.”

“She is an amazing signing for the new show and producers are really pleased and excited she has decided to do it.”

The reality TV star previously told the publication about her ambition to become an MP after the revenge porn trial.

“I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible,” Georgia said.

“They told me to go away and think about it.”

“They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.”

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring.”

“We need more normal people going into politics.”

Love Island: All Stars will make its on screen debut in the early new year.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

