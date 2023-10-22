Love Island’s Georgia Harrison reveals she’s had ‘serious conversations’ about career U-turn

Georgia Harrison has revealed she’s had “serious conversations” about a major career U-turn.

The 28-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2017.

The Londoner has since appeared on a number of other reality shows – including The Only Ways Is Essex, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

Georgia has now spoken of her ambition to become an MP after her revenge porn trial with her ex Stephen Bear.

The reality star was sentenced to 21 months in prison in March, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of him and Georgia.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the 28-year-old said: “I had serious conversations with a couple of Labour MPs about if I could run for Essex, and they said it would be possible.”

“They told me to go away and think about it. They said if I was being serious about running for an MP it is something that they would support me with.”

“I think also for little girls growing up seeing someone like me running for an MP would be quite inspiring,” Georgia continued. “We need more normal people going into politics.”

He filmed the pair having sex on CCTV without Georgia’s consent and claims he made £40,000 after he uploaded it to OnlyFans.

Bear was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The former Love Island star opened up about the ordeal in an ITV documentary called Georgia vs. Bear: Revenge Porn, which aired earlier this year; it featured vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.