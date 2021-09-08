Love Island’s Faye Winter breaks her silence on those 25,000 Ofcom complaints

The 26-year-old has admitted she's "embarrassed" over the way she acted

Faye Winter has admitted she was “upset” when she learned her Love Island outbursts sparked 25,000 Ofcom complaints.

The 26-year-old received a record 24,000 Ofcom complaints after she blew up at her beau Teddy Soares over a comment he made about being sexually attracted to Casa Amor’s Clarisse Juliette.

She received more complaints later on in the series, after erupting at her co-stars who voted her and Teddy the least compatible couple in the villa.

Speaking to Grazia magazine after leaving the Love Island villa, Faye confessed: “There were times I dealt with it completely wrongly. And everyone unfortunately got to see that.”

“I’d be lying if I said that when I saw 25,000 complaints, I wasn’t upset – I was already embarrassed about the situation.”

“When I saw [the complaints], I was more upset because I knew my friends and family would have seen that as well.”

Faye admitted her sister Jo was particular upset over her behaviour, and said: “She wasn’t happy with how I acted. But we’ve had that conversation now, we’re over it.”

The Devon native was also quick to defend producers of the show, after viewers complained that they should have intervened during her outburst.

“People seem to forget that you can say no,” she explained. “[The producers] don’t force you.”

Faye also confirmed that she had access to a therapist during the show, and since she’s left the villa.

Looking back, the 26-year-old said she’s grateful the show helped her overcome problems she’s faced in the past.

“[It] allowed me to realise that I couldn’t run, I had to deal with my problems face on.”

“And that’s one thing I’m grateful for – because I don’t think I would have ever overcome that,” she confessed.