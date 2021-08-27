Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares share plans to move in together

The couple came in third place on the show

Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have revealed they’re planning on moving in together.

The couple, who came third place on this year’s show, appeared virtually on Friday’s episode of Lorraine – as they isolate separately in their homes.

Faye said: “The future for us is looking really bright. As soon as we can we’ll be back together… we are going to be looking for a place.”

The 26-year-old explained: “It’s going to be that I will spend half my time there and half my time in Devon.”

“We’re still in a honeymoon period and we still want to be able to have a real relationship but it will be our place.”

The couple also discussed their explosive argument in the show, which saw Faye erupt at Teddy following the Mad Movie’s challenge.

Faye admitted: “I actually haven’t watched it back. We were living it, we were in the moment and we know exactly what happened.”

“Obviously, it’s not nice, it’s not nice for anyone to see. I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised. I’ve apologised on more than one occasion but, you know, we’re over it now as a couple.”

“It made us stronger and we’re just looking forward to the future. It’s such a shame it’s become such a big part of the show.”

Teddy added: “We understand each other quite well so I could definitely see why she would be annoyed receiving the postcard.”

“It’s a surreal moment which would never happen in the real world so I was very understanding of the way she was and I was devastated that I’d upset her.”

“I never liked seeing her cry at all so it was painful to see.”